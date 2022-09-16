World Wrestling Championship 2022 | Nisha Dahiya misses out on bronze, Naveen advances to repechage round

On Thursday at the World Wrestling Championships 2022, Indian wrestlers had poor performance as three of the four men's freestyle grapplers in action dropped out of medal contention while Nisha Dahiya lost her bronze medal match. Naveen though still has a chance to pocket bronze.

Nisha Dahiya, who previously won the 59 kg world championship and the 68 kg silver medal at the CWG 2022, was leading Linda Morais of Canada 4-2 in the women's 68 kg match. Nisha, who had won the bronze medal at the U-23 global championships, paid dearly for her oversight when Morais turned a takedown into a pin and won the medal match by fall.

On Wednesday, Nisha Dahiya defeated three opponents before falling to U20 world champion Ami Ishii of Japan in the semifinals, preventing her from moving on to the medal round. The lone medal won by India at the Belgrade tournament remains Vinesh Phogat's bronze in the 53 kg women's division as a result of Nisha's failure to win a medal.

Furthermore, the men's freestyle wrestlers from India began their competition on Wednesday with matches against Naveen Malik (70 kg), Deepak Mirka (79 kg), Sanjeet Kundu (86 kg), and Dinesh Dhankar (125 kg).

The Asian champion, Taishi Narikuni of Japan, defeated Naveen Malik in the qualifying round by a score of 6-1. However, because the Japanese grappler advanced to the final, Naveen qualified for the repechage and was still in the running for the 70 kg bronze medal.

The 79-kilogram fighter Deepak Mirka defeated Israel's Beat Dan Or Tsesarsky in his initial match with technical dominance, but the youngster found Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, the 74-kg bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020, to be too much of a task and lost 13-2.

Sanjeet Kundu, competing in the 86 kg weight class, was eliminated after falling to Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze 4-4 on the criteria. Dinesh won his first match with ease, defeating Catriel Muriel of Argentina 11-4, but was ultimately pinned by two-time Olympian Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.