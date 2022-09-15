World Wrestling Championships 2022 | Vinesh Phogat creates history, wins bronze medal in women's 53kg category

Today at 10:29 AM
India's Vinesh Phogat created history as she bagged the bronze medal in the women's 53kg at the World Wrestling Championship 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. The experienced wrestler got the better of reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 in the bronze medal bout.
In the competition, she had beaten Asian Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round. Meanwhile, in the second round, Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanova withdrew due to injury. This cleared Phogat's way to a medal.
This is her second bronze in all competitions after she bagged one in the 2019 edition at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Phogat's medal also means this is India's first at the ongoing championships. Apart from that, Nisha Dahiya will also fight for bronze on Thursday, after she entered the repechage round. In the semis she had lost narrowly to Japan's Ami Ishii in the 68kg category.
Another wrestler in the fray, Sarita Mor, who had won a bronze medal in the 2021 edition, had a disappointing outing. She lost 0-7 to U23 world champion Anhelina Lysak of Poland in the round of 16 of the 57kg category. Mansi Ahlawat and Reetika also made early exits.
Apart from that, the men's freestyle competition will also get underway from Thursday. CWG 2022 gold-medallist Naveen Malik will be seen in action first up.
