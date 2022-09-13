World Wrestling Championships 2022 | Greco Roman wrestlers draw blank, Sonam Malik exits early

Today at 12:15 PM
Sonam Malika made an early exit from the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, as she was defeated by Pan-American champion Ana Godinez of Canada in the opening round of the women's 62kg category. Malik had qualified for the main draw by overcoming Uzbek Ayaulym Kassymova 8-0.
After round one of the main draw, Sonam Malik had a 2-0 advantage over Ana Godinez. However, Ana Godinez, who is also a silver medalist from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, gained seven points in round two without giving any ground to go on.
Sushma Shokeen, who took home bronze in the women's 55kg division at the Asian Championships in April, has advanced to the repechage stages. She got going right away in the main rounds and defeated Pan-American champion Yaynelis Sanz Verdecia by a razor-thin margin of 2-1.
In the quarterfinals, the Indian grappler gave bronze medalist Oleksandra Khomenets of Ukraine a strong bout but ultimately lost 10-5 despite briefly leading. Although Oleksandra Khomenets advanced to the finals, Sushma Shokeen still has a chance to win bronze through repechage.
Four Greco-Roman wrestlers from India competed on Monday, however none of them advanced to the medal rounds. Ashu (67 kg) and Deepanshu (97 kg) were defeated in the rematch by the incumbent European champions Murat Firat of Turkey and Nikoloz Kakhelashvili of Italy, respectively. Gyanender (60 kg) defeated Leo Alexandre Sylvain Tudezca of France 6-4 in the qualifier, but Liguo Cao of China defeated him 11-0 in the first round due to technical superiority.
In the qualifications for the 130 kg weight class, Satish was beaten 10-1 by Sabah Saleh Shariati of Azerbaijan due to technical superiority. On Tuesday, Priyanka (women's 76kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg), both silver medalists in the Under-20 world championships, will compete.
