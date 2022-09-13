World Wrestling Championships 2022 | Greco Roman wrestlers draw blank, Sonam Malik exits early

Four Greco-Roman wrestlers from India competed on Monday, however none of them advanced to the medal rounds. Ashu (67 kg) and Deepanshu (97 kg) were defeated in the rematch by the incumbent European champions Murat Firat of Turkey and Nikoloz Kakhelashvili of Italy, respectively. Gyanender (60 kg) defeated Leo Alexandre Sylvain Tudezca of France 6-4 in the qualifier, but Liguo Cao of China defeated him 11-0 in the first round due to technical superiority.