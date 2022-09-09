Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya confident about winning gold at World Championship

Today at 3:45 PM
Ravi Dahiya, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, is aiming to capture gold at the next World Championships and the delayed Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China. He is presently practising in Russia in order to be ready for the World Championships, which start on September 10 in Belgrade.
Dahiya, who won the gold medal in the 57kg division at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which concluded in August, stated, “My only aim in life as a sports person is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games."
The 24-year-old Indian wrestler travelled to Russia last month with his coach Arun Kumar, where they have been working out at the same academy in Vladikavkaz as Olympic gold medallist Zaurbek Sidakov.
The Indian is eager to take on future challenges after investing some priceless training time at the academy. "For me, the high expectations of my fans are actually their love and support towards me and only motivates me to do better. There is no pressure on me to perform," said Dahiya, who had won a bronze medal at the most recent World Championships in the 2019 edition.
