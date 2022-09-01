Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya to lead Indian squad at World Wrestling Championships

Indian athletes Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia, who both won gold at the CWG, will also be vying for a coveted world championship gold. In addition to earning bronze in 2013 and 2019, Bajrang Punia earned silver in 2018. In the 2019 tournament, Deepak Punia made an impression when, competing in his first senior world event, he easily navigated the field to the final. He would have fought Olympic and world champion Hassan Yazdani in the final, but an injury forced him to accept silver instead.