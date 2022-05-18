Wrestler Satender Malik punches referee during trials, gets lifetime ban by WFI

Today at 12:21 PM
The Wrestling Federation of India has banned Indian wrestler Satender Malik for life after he punched referee Jagbir Singh inside the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI Stadium. Malik was banned for life by the WFI after losing the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games 2022 trials recently.
“The moment he punched the referee at the stadium we decided to impose a life ban on Satender Malik at the same moment and he will not be allowed to take part in any event of wrestling from now onwards,” WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said. Satender Malik assaulted the referee after abusing him, causing Jagbir to lose his equilibrium and fall to the ground.
Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were chosen to represent the country in the Birmingham 2022 World Championships. From July 28 to August 8, 2022, the Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian women's wrestling squad had their tryouts. Seasoned wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were selected for the Commonwealth Games.
MEN'S TEAM
Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), Mohit Grewal (125kg)
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.