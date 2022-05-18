CWG 2022 | Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia get a spot in the Indian wrestling team

“This is my third Commonwealth Games. I'll try to win a gold medal for the country. I'll work hard for it. All athletes have prepared well, I hope that we all perform very well because our performance has been good,” Bajrang Punia told ANI. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the Olympic silver medalist, was unstoppable in his 10-0 victory against Aman in the 57kg final. In the semi-finals, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist defeated Vijay Patil.