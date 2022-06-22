Indian wrestlers skip Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series to complete visa formalities for CWG 2022

Today at 4:20 PM
In a surprise move, the Indian wrestlers have decided not to travel to Rome for the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2022, which starts on Wednesday. The decision comes after the wrestlers had to complete their visa formalities for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, instead.
“The wrestlers have to be in the country for visa processing. We have given passports to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the visas are expected to be processed this week,” the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told the New Indian Express.
“We don’t want to delay the visa process so the WFI has decided to skip the Rome tournament,” he added. A total of 30 wrestlers, including Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, were scheduled to compete in the event. Bajrang Punia had already opted out of the tournament. The list also included the wrestlers who had qualified for the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, the wrestlers will continue to train at the national camps. The men have been based at the SAI center in Sonepat while the women have been training at the SAI facility in Lucknow. Prior to the CWG, the Indian grapplers will be seen in action at the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid from July 8 to 10 and the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia from July 14 to 17.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.