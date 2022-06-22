Indian wrestlers skip Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series to complete visa formalities for CWG 2022

Meanwhile, the wrestlers will continue to train at the national camps. The men have been based at the SAI center in Sonepat while the women have been training at the SAI facility in Lucknow. Prior to the CWG, the Indian grapplers will be seen in action at the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid from July 8 to 10 and the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia from July 14 to 17.