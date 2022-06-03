Neeraj wins Greco Roman bronze in the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup to open India’s account

Today at 5:19 PM
On the first day of the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Indian wrestler Neeraj captured the 63kg Greco Roman bronze medal. Neeraj stopped Ahmet Uyar of Turkey to earn India's first medal in the Ranking Series event in Almaty after advancing through the repechage rounds.
Arjun Halakuri and Satish, two more Indian wrestlers, were defeated in their bronze medal matches. Arjun Halakuri, the Asian bronze medalist, was defeated by Tajikistan's Aslamdzhon Azizov in the 55kg competition due to technical superiority. Meanwhile, Satish, a super heavyweight grappler, was defeated by Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali of Iran in the 130kg division after the Indian was issued three cautions. Satish had been eliminated in the quarterfinals but had advanced through a repechage.
At the Almaty event on Thursday, four more Indian Greco Roman wrestlers competed, but none advanced to the medal rounds. Local wrestler Olzhas Syrlybay defeated Deepanshu (97kg) in the repechage, whereas Gyanender (60kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) all lost in the qualifying round. Sakshi Malik, a bronze medalist at Rio 2016, will compete in the women's 62kg division on Friday. Beginning on Saturday, the freestyle wrestlers will compete.
Freestyle wrestling also happens to be the stronger suit for the Indians, where a lot many medals can be expected from them.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.