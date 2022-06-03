Neeraj wins Greco Roman bronze in the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup to open India’s account

Arjun Halakuri and Satish, two more Indian wrestlers, were defeated in their bronze medal matches. Arjun Halakuri, the Asian bronze medalist, was defeated by Tajikistan's Aslamdzhon Azizov in the 55kg competition due to technical superiority. Meanwhile, Satish, a super heavyweight grappler, was defeated by Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali of Iran in the 130kg division after the Indian was issued three cautions. Satish had been eliminated in the quarterfinals but had advanced through a repechage.