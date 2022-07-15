Zouhaier Sghaier 2022 | Gyanender, Sachin Sahrawat and Sunil Kumar win Greco-Roman gold

Mohamed Skander Missaoui of Tunisia lost against Sunil Kumar 2-1. Oussama Nasr of Tunisia was defeated by Gyanender because of technical dominance. The 63kg division, which was contested in a Nordic round format because there were just four wrestlers in the lineup, saw Sachin Sahrawat edge Neeraj for the gold medal.

When there are less than six athletes competing in a weight category, the Nordic round system is used. Instead of knockouts, wrestlers compete against each other in a round-robin system. Neeraj defeated Sachin Sahrawat 3-1 in the first round, but Sahrawat rebounded to win over Volkan Cakil of Turkey 8-0 and Koussay Melki of Tunisia 10-0.

Neeraj was forced to accept silver as Volkan Cakil won their final match 11-8, giving Sachin Sahrawat the gold. In the three-wrestler fields, Arjun Halakuri (60 kg) and Deepanshu (97 kg) also won silver, while Naveen (130 kg) earned bronze.

Arjun Halakuri, who earned a bronze medal at the Asian Championships, defeated Salim Hamdi, a local favorite, 13-9 while defeating Algerian opponent Abdelkarim Fergat. In his third-round match, Arjun Halakuri was defeated 9-0 by Ayhan Karakus of Turkey, earning himself a silver medal. Deepanshu participated in the Nordic round competition as well. The Indian won his first round 8-3 over Mohamed Dhia Jabri of Tunisia before falling just short 2-1 to Muhutdin Saricicek of Turkey, who would go on to win the gold medal.