Zouhaier Sghaier 2022 | Gyanender, Sachin Sahrawat and Sunil Kumar win Greco-Roman gold

Today at 4:30 PM
At the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia, ex-Asian champions Sunil Kumar, Gyanender, and Sachin Sahrawat each won a gold medal in their respective Greco-Roman weight classes. As the two wrestlers listed for these events, Sunil Kumar and Gyanender directly competed in finals.
Mohamed Skander Missaoui of Tunisia lost against Sunil Kumar 2-1. Oussama Nasr of Tunisia was defeated by Gyanender because of technical dominance. The 63kg division, which was contested in a Nordic round format because there were just four wrestlers in the lineup, saw Sachin Sahrawat edge Neeraj for the gold medal.
When there are less than six athletes competing in a weight category, the Nordic round system is used. Instead of knockouts, wrestlers compete against each other in a round-robin system. Neeraj defeated Sachin Sahrawat 3-1 in the first round, but Sahrawat rebounded to win over Volkan Cakil of Turkey 8-0 and Koussay Melki of Tunisia 10-0.
Neeraj was forced to accept silver as Volkan Cakil won their final match 11-8, giving Sachin Sahrawat the gold. In the three-wrestler fields, Arjun Halakuri (60 kg) and Deepanshu (97 kg) also won silver, while Naveen (130 kg) earned bronze.
Arjun Halakuri, who earned a bronze medal at the Asian Championships, defeated Salim Hamdi, a local favorite, 13-9 while defeating Algerian opponent Abdelkarim Fergat. In his third-round match, Arjun Halakuri was defeated 9-0 by Ayhan Karakus of Turkey, earning himself a silver medal. Deepanshu participated in the Nordic round competition as well. The Indian won his first round 8-3 over Mohamed Dhia Jabri of Tunisia before falling just short 2-1 to Muhutdin Saricicek of Turkey, who would go on to win the gold medal.
After that, Deepanshu defeated Algerian Adem Boudjemline 3-1 to win the silver medal. Sakshi Malik, a bronze medalist from Rio 2016, will compete in the women's 62kg weight class on Friday. Beginning on Saturday, men's freestyle wrestlers will compete.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.