CWG medallist Anshu Malik undergoes elbow surgery, to miss Belgrade meet

The forthcoming global wrestling championships will not be attended by Indian wrestler Anshu Malik since she had surgery on her right elbow earlier this week in Mumbai. At the CWG earlier this month, the 21-year-old Asian champion and Olympian took home the silver medal in the 57kg division.
At the 2021 World Championships, Anshu Malik made history by becoming the first Indian woman to compete in the final and go on to win the silver medal. Anshu Malik, who had had an elbow injury during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, worsened it in the world championships final against Helen Maroulis of the USA. Since then, the Indian wrestler has had the injury.
“Elbow surgery successfully done,” Anshu Malik wrote on social media. “It is my nature to always keep smiling, whatever the circumstances might be. Please give me all your love and blessings and I promise you all I’ll build myself and come back stronger,” the Indian added.
Anshu Malik won't take part in the 2022 world championships, which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to 18, according to the website of United World Wrestling, the organisation that oversees wrestling internationally.
In the women's 57kg division, Anshu Malik was initially seeded third at the global championships in Belgrade. Mansi, the junior Asian champion, is seeded sixth in the division without her.
