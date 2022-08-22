India wrestlers win record 16 medals at U20 Wrestling World Championships

Greco-Roman wrestlers Rohit Dahiya and Sumit each took home a bronze medal on the last day, giving India a total of 16 medals in the U20 Junior World Wrestling Championships. With 1 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze medals, this campaign in Sofia, Bulgaria, is India's best run ever in the competition.

While Sumit had a somewhat easy conclusion with a 6-3 victory against Turkey's Mert Ilbars in the 60kg class, Rohit Dahiya had to battle hard to overcome Ruslan Abdiiev of Ukraine to win the men's 82kg Greco Roman bronze medal final 8-7. A staggering 7 of the 16 medals won by India came in the men's freestyle category, while the ladies equalled them with the exact number of medals, including a gold. Rohit Dahiya and Sumit, two Greco-Roman wrestlers, contributed two more bronze medals to the total. Men's Freestyle Mahendra Gaikwad (Silver in 125kg) Abhishek Dhaka (Bronze in 57kg) Mohit Kumar (Bronze in 61kg) Sujeet Kalkal (Bronze in 65kg) Mulayam Yadav (Bronze in 70kg) Sagar Jaglan (Bronze in 74kg) Neeraj Bharadwaj (Bronze in 97kg) Women's Freestyle Anitm Panghal (Gold in 53kg) Sonam Malik (Silver in 62kg) Priyanka (Silver in 65kg) Priya Malik (Silver in 76kg) Priyanshi Prajapat (Bronze in 50kg) Sito (Bronze in 57kg) Reetika (Bronze in 72kg) Greco Roman Sumit (Bronze in 60kg) Rohit Dahiya (Bronze in 82kg)