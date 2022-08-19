World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 | Priya settles for silver, Sonam Malik to fight for gold

This means that India now has nine medals from the championship, with two silver and seven bronze. Priyanshi beat Laura Ganikyzy of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the round of 16 and later went past Ukraine’s Aida Kerymova in the quarters to win 9-7. She lost her semis bout against Umi Ito of Japan 10-0. In the repechage round, she beat U23 Asian champion Munkhgerel Munkhbat of Mongolia.