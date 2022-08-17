World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 | Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad makes it to final of men's 125kg category

Sujeet, who won gold at the seniors Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunisia last month, went past Ukraine’s Mykyta Zubal in the men’s 65kg weight division to clinch the bronze medal. The Indian just lost one bout, in the semis, against Ziraddin Bayramov of Azerbaijan 2-6.

Abhishek Dhaka, in the 57kg category, lost against Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan 1-5 in the quarters. Then in the repechage round, he went on to claim the bronze medal after beating Andreas Parotsidis of Greece and Ukraine’s Heorhii Kazanzhy.

As far as Gaikwad is concerned, he will be up against Iran’s Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi in the 125kg gold medal bout on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Deepak (79kg) and Jointy Kumar (85kg) lost in the qualification rounds itself. The Greco-roman and women's freestyle competitions are yet to be played.