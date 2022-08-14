Vinesh Phogat reveals she was on the brink of quitting wrestling after Tokyo 2020

Ace India wrestler and CWG 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat revealed that after failing to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she wanted to quit the sport. Back in 2016, her hopes were marred after she got injured during her last eight bout, despite entering the competition as world no.1.

“Definitely, you can say that (Vinesh 2.0 reloaded). I have managed to cross a big mental barrier. I almost gave up wrestling because in two Olympics I couldn’t win a medal. Olympics is the biggest stage for an athlete. But my family always backed me, they always trust in my abilities," the star wrestler told PTI.

“When I was low, I met Modi ji (Narendra Modi) and he gave me motivation. He said ‘we trust you and you can do it’. That reignited the spark in me."

She said that her family also played a big part in her success. “Since childhood I like sports. I always play from my heart, I don’t have any pressure from anyone… I feel happy when I win. I always have the passion to win. My family is always supportive of what I am doing," she said.

“After you win everybody is behind you, but when you get the support after losing it matters a lot, and I have got that from my family, fans and well-wishers after Tokyo."

“The most important thing for an athlete is to replicate the thing in the mat which you did in training. I couldn’t do that in Tokyo and I am still very sad about it.

“But the hard work I have put in the last one year, the way I have managed myself, I wanted to prove myself… The support which I got from all quarters was also at the back of the mind, I can’t disappoint myself.

“Some people whom I have never met, never knew them, they supported me, backed me, I just thought I have to rise again for them," Vinesh said.

“They are the ones who has been backing my wresting career and I owe them everything."