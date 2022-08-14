Olympian Sonam Malik in fray at World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022

Today at 6:43 PM
After a superlative showing at the CWG 2022 by the Indian wrestlers, the focus now shifts to World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022, starting in Sofia, Bulgaria. India has sent a 31-member strong contingent, which includes 11 in men’s freestyle and 10 each in Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle.
In the men's category, Sujeet will be one of the hopefuls, who could win gold for the country. At the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series 2022 wrestling tournament in Tunisia that concluded in July, he returned with the top prize. Other wrestlers who will be expected to shine will be, Mulaym Yadav, Sagar Jaglan, and Jinty Kumar.
In the women's section, all eyes will be on Tokyo Olympian Sonam Malik, who will make her debut at the event. Meanwhile, in the previous edition, Team India had finished 11th with four silvers and seven bronze medals.
India full squad
Men’s freestyle: Abhishek Dhaka (57kg), Mohit Kumar (61kg), Sujeet (65 kg), Ravi (65kg), Mulayam Yadav (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak (79kg), Jinty Kumar (86kg), Akash (92kg), Neeraj (97kg), Mahendra Gaikwad (125kg).
Greco-Roman: Anoop (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Umesh (63kg), Ankit Gulia (67kg), Deepak (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Surjeet Singh (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Parvesh (130kg)
Women’s freestyle: Priyanshi (50kg), Arti (53kg), Manju (55kg), Sito (57kg), Bhagyashri (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Priyanka (65kg), Arju (68kg), Ritika (72 kg) and Priya (76 kg)
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.