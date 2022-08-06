LIVE - CWG 2022 | Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya eye gold medal

After a successful day one of wrestling in 2022 Commonwealth Games, where India won three gold medals, it is time to add a few more to the tally. Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya will settle for nothing less than a gold at the second day of the competition, with the action starting at 3pm IST.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat did not even break a sweat in the 53kg category to win her first bout against Canada's Samantha Stewart. This is top stuff by the INdian.

NAVEEN (IND) 13 JOHN (NGR) 3

And Naveen is through. After a slow start, he has won by TECHNICAL SUPERIORITY.

WONDERFUL BY THE INDIAN.

NAVEEN (IND) 6 JOHN (NGR) 3

Naveen is trying to pin his opponent, and here comes another attack.

He flips him over.

NAVEEN (IND) 4 JOHN (NGR) 3

But Naveen then gets a four points through a rollover.

NAVEEN (IND) 0 JOHN (NGR) 3

The NIgerian gets the Indian's leg. Not a great start for NAveen.

India's Naveen takes part in men's 74kg quarters.

Pooja (IND) 12 Christelle (SCO) 2

Pooja takes down her opponent and then flips her two times. Indian has won on technical superiority.

Pooja (IND) 4 Christelle (SCO) 2

Pooja makes amends, and gets a takedown and then flips over her opponent.

Pooja (IND) 0 Christelle (SCO) 2

A slow start to the match here. Both players trying to gauge each other's strengths. ANd the Scottish girl has two points.

Pooja (IND) Christelle (SCO)

Both these girls have been awarded a match each as another competitor has withdrawn from the competition.

So India's Pooja will take on her Scottish opponent in nordic 50kg freestyle category in a few moments from now.

UPDATE - So it is a big day for Indian wrestling contingent once again as they would look to add six more gold medals to their tally. The biggest hopes on the day are from Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya, who should cruise to the gold medal here. The wrestling action starts in some time from now, so STAY TUNED!

SCHEDULE DAY 9

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 pm

Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay round 1, Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am

SQUASH

Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen - 5:15 pm

Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll - 6 pm

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh - 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour - 6 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty - 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges - 10 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter - 10:50 pm

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan - 11:40 pm

BOXING

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon - 3 pm

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba - 3:30 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley - 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson - 8 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey - 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba - 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere - 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England - 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa - 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s doubles round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm

Women’s doubles round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim - 2 pm

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong - 2:40 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker - 3:25 PM IST

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford - 3:25 PM IST

Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng - 4:10 PM IST

Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu - 4:55 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee - 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarter-final* - 8:30 PM IST

PARA BADMINTON

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle - 6:15 pm

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey- 12:15 am

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel vs Christina Ikpeoyi - 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag vs Montague

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 2:Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani