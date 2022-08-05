LIVE - CWG 2022 | Bajrang Punia in action soon
Today at 2:34 PM
It is day eight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Indian wrestling stars will be playing their pre-quarters and quarters today. The action starts with men’s freestyle 65kg pre-quarters match between Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham of Nauru, followed by Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, and Divya Kakran.
UPDATE - We are starting with the first match of the day on the mat, where Pakistan's Inayat Ullah takes on Adam Vella of Malta, in men's 65kg quarters. Bajrang plays right after that.
Wrestling latest update - We are just half an hour away from the start of the wrestling action, and India should be hoping to make it all gold here. Bajrang Punia goes live at 3pm, so stay tuned.
Here’s the full schedule of Indian events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM
Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM
Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM
Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM
Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM (Saturday)
Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)
Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM
Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM
Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM
Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)
Para Table Tennis
Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM
Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM
Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM
Lawn Bowls
Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM
Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM
Women’s Pair Semi-finals* – 4:30 PM
Men’s Fours Semi-finals* – 9 PM
Squash
Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM
Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM
Men’s doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM
Men’s doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM
Women’s doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM
Men’s singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM
Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM
Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM
Women’s doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9:30 PM
Hockey
Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM (Saturday)
Wrestling (3 PM onwards)
Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)
Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)
Men’s Freestyle 86kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)
Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD
Women’s Freestyle 62kg, Quarter-final: Sakshi Malik vs Kelsey Barnes (England)
Women’s Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD
