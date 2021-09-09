Vinesh Phogat undergoes successful elbow surgery in Mumbai

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat underwent successful surgery on her elbow, in Mumbai, after pulling out of the World Championships trials recently, citing 'dizziness' issues. However, the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) is still not aware of how she got injured in the first place.

Vinesh Phogat, an outright medal prospect for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, failed to make a mark at the mega event, having lost her quarter-final bout to Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Her opportunity for grabbing a bronze medal went down the drain as Kaladzinskaya lost in the semi-finals, enforcing an early exit for the Indian grappler.

However, her Tokyo campaign took a turn for the worse when she was questioned about her behaviour at the Games. Apparently, she refused to stay with the team and other Indian members. This did not go down well with the federation and she was handed a temporary ban.

But, later she apologized to the governing body and saw her ban lifted and also became eligible for the World Championship trials. But, she pulled out of the trials midway, stating ‘dizziness’ as the reason for it. As per the latest reports, she underwent successful elbow surgery in Mumbai.

"I don't know what happened to me. It's not an injury. I felt dizzy. Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," tweeted the wrestler.

Meanwhile, the WFI is unaware of how she got injured in the first place. In fact, Vinesh Phogat had sent an email to the authorities regarding the injury, but she never mentioned how she was injured.

"We received her email regarding the surgery. But how she got injured wasn't mentioned. And we are not aware of it. She said she is going to Mumbai at Kokilaben Hospital for the surgery, that's it," said a WFI official, as reported by Zee News.

No matter how many times i fall, i will still rise ✊ pic.twitter.com/T7WmtJUA2R — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 8, 2021