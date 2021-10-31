Ravi Dahiya wants Arjuna Award for now, wants to be considered for Khel Ratna on winning gold

“He (Ravi) is happy that his name was considered for the highest sports award, but at the same time, he is disappointed as well. Ravi has actually applied for the Arjuna award, on the basis of his previous performances (before Tokyo Olympics achievement)… not for Khel Ratna. He is confident of winning gold medals in future events and wants to be considered for Khel Ratna then, but right now Arjuna is what he is asking for," a senior WFI official told IANS.

“Like Sakshi (Malik) was conferred the Khel Ratna after the 2016 Rio Olympics and when she applied for Arjuna last year, her plea was rejected by the committee saying that ‘she had already got a bigger award (Khel Ratna) then what is the need for Arjuna’. So, Ravi believes that he won’t get Arjuna in future and that’s why he has requested the WFI to share his concern (with the Sports ministry).

“Every athlete wants to win all these awards. (Wrestler) Sushil Kumar had the Arjuna and Khel Ratna, among others. So, athletes have this hunger of winning all the awards," he said.

The official went on to say that Dahiya could be given the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award together, if the government permits. “One from the government (Khel Ratna) for his historic achievement in Tokyo, and one (Arjuna) for which he has applied. He is not asking for double cash rewards. Money is not something which he is demanding. Or, the government (should) give him an assurance that he will be given the Arjuna in future," he added.