Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia to skip Nationals, Commonwealth Championship

Indian wrestlers and 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will skip the upcoming senior national wrestling Championship and the Commonwealth Championship. Bajrang has been recovering from the ligament injury that compelled him to compete at the Olympics with a strapped knee.
Wrestling has been India’s forte in global events for quite some time now and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was no such exception. Even though the contingent was expected to bring home more glory, they managed to return with medals, with Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia finishing on the podium.
Ravi Dahiya, who claimed a silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle event, and Bajrang Punia, who bagged a bronze in the men’s 65kg category will skip the senior national championships and the commonwealth championships. The duo had already missed out on the world championships, earlier this month.
Bajrang has been recuperating from a ligament injury that forced him to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a strapped knee. Even though his knee is fine at the moment, the grappler does not want to participate in any events this year.
“My knee is fine now. I started training just two days back. I am feeling good but I won't participate in any events this year,” said Bajrang Punia, to PTI.
“It’s too early to say anything. I am not playing any competitive tournament this year, that's for sure. I will skip the nationals this year to remain fresh for next year. But I am yet to chalk out my plans for next year.”
The senior nationals will take place in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, from November 19-21, while the commonwealth championships will be staged in Johannesburg, South Africa, from December 3-5.
