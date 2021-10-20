Aim is to bring back a medal each from 2022 CWG and Asian Games, states Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya recently pulled out of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, owing to lack of preparation time for the selection trials. But, the grappler is now back to training without any major changes in the regime, as he looks to improve on certain aspects of his game. The Olympic medallist is currently preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Asian Games, with aiming to bring a medal back from each of the international events.