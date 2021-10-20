Aim is to bring back a medal each from 2022 CWG and Asian Games, states Ravi Dahiya

Today at 1:42 PM
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya is aiming to bring home a medal each from the 2022 CWG and the 2022 Asian Games, after claiming a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. The wrestler recently pulled out of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, due to lack of preparation time.
Much was expected from the Indian wrestling contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, but only two out of the seven athletes came back with a medal. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, featuring in the men’s 57kg freestyle event, surprisingly claimed a silver medal, with Bajrang Punia bagging a bronze in his pet 65kg category.
Ravi Dahiya recently pulled out of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, owing to lack of preparation time for the selection trials. But, the grappler is now back to training without any major changes in the regime, as he looks to improve on certain aspects of his game. The Olympic medallist is currently preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Asian Games, with aiming to bring a medal back from each of the international events.
"We have started training. But the idea is to focus on my weaknesses and grow better ahead of the upcoming events," said Ravi Dahiya, as reported by Olympics.com.
"The goal is to get selected through the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials first. And then aim to bring home a medal from both the events. It will be the biggest thing," he added.
