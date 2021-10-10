2021 World Wrestling Championships | Greco-Roman wrestlers make early exit, India end campaign with two medals

Today at 12:06 PM
India’s campaign at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships ended after the Greco-Roman wrestlers crashed out before the medal rounds. India will return with two medals, with Anshu Malik claiming silver in the women’s 57kg event and Sarita Mor bagging a bronze in the women’s 59kg category.
Three Indian wrestlers were in action in the Greco-Roman weight categories at the Jordal Amfi ice hockey rink in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday. In the 87kg category, former Asian champion Sunil Kumar lost to 7-3 to Olympian Zakarias Berg, of Sweden in the opening round. Meanwhile, Neeraj lost 0-8 to Russia’s Ibragim Labazanov in the qualification round of the 63kg event.
On the other hand, Gaurav Duhoon defeated Switzerland’s Andreas Vetsch 4-0 in the opening round of the men’s 67kg event. But, he eventually crashed out in the round of 16 with a loss to Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Jafarov. Nine Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers competed in the global event, with none of them finishing on the podium.
India, however, will return with two medals from the World Championships. 2020 Tokyo Olympian Anshu Malik claimed a silver medal in the women’s 57kg category – a first for a women’s grappler in the event, while in the 59kg event, Sarita Mor claimed a bronze medal.
