World Wrestling Championship 2021 | Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers make early exit

Today at 12:25 PM
Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers - Gyanender, Ravi and Sonu were all ousted before the medal and repechage rounds at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, in Oslo, Norway, on Friday. Gyanender was eliminated in the round of 16, while Ravi and Sonu were beaten in their qualification rounds.
Featuring in the men’s 60kg event, Gyanender won his first bout of the day – having had the better of Jinwoong Jung of South Korea 4-3 in the qualification round. But, he was eventually eliminated by Japan’s Ayata Suzuki in the round of 16.
On the other hand, Ravi lost by technical superiority South Korea’s Jewoo Park in the men’s 97kg event. Sonu was also handed a similar beating, with Bulgaria’s Radoslav Georgiev having the upper hand in the 130kg event.
None of the opponents of the Indian wrestlers made it to the semi-finals and so the Indians did not make it to the repechage rounds. India have won only two medals so far in the ongoing meet – Anshu Malik claimed a silver medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle category, while Sarita Mor bagged a bronze in the women’s 59kg freestyle event.
Sushil Kumar is the only Indian wrestler to have won a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships, when he claimed top honours in the men's 66kg event, back in 2010.
