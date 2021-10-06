2021 World Wrestling Championships | Pinki loses bronze medal bout to USA’s Jenna Burkert

Also in the same boat is Kiran Bishnoi, in the women’s 76kg category. The 29-year old won her opening bout against Cholee Kim of South Korea 6-0 but lost 0-5 to USA’s Adeline Maria Gray in the quarter-final. With her opponent making it to the final, she has been handed over a chance to win the bronze medal. She will be up against Turkey’s Aysegul Ozbege in the repechage round, with Samar Hamza waiting for the bronze medal bout.