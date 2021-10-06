2021 World Wrestling Championships | Pinki loses bronze medal bout to USA’s Jenna Burkert

Today at 11:14 AM
Indian wrestler Pinki lost 5-2 to USA’s Jenna Burkert in the bronze medal bout of the women’s 55kg category event at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, in Oslo. Meanwhile, Pooja Jatt will be aiming to win the repechage round and inch closer to a bronze medal win in the women’s 53kg event.
Pinki was ousted in the semi-final by virtue of a narrow defeat, but was also eyeing to give her best shot in the bronze medal bout on Tuesday. However, it did not turn as expected. Jenna Burkert of USA used her superior leg attacks to perfection and registered a 5-2 win over her Indian opponent to claim a podium finish.
Meanwhile, India’s Pooja Jatt, who was eliminated in the first round itself, has been handed a new lease of life, with her opponent Akari Fujinami of Japan making it to the gold medal bout of the women’s 53kg event. Pooja will have to defeat Luisa Melendres of Ecuador in the repechage round to set a date with Poland’s Katarzyna Krawczyk for the bronze medal.
Also in the same boat is Kiran Bishnoi, in the women’s 76kg category. The 29-year old won her opening bout against Cholee Kim of South Korea 6-0 but lost 0-5 to USA’s Adeline Maria Gray in the quarter-final. With her opponent making it to the final, she has been handed over a chance to win the bronze medal. She will be up against Turkey’s Aysegul Ozbege in the repechage round, with Samar Hamza waiting for the bronze medal bout.
India’s Hanny Kumari crashed out of the women’s 50kg event after suffering a 0-10 loss on technical superiority to Nadezhda Sokolova of the Russian Wrestling Federation in the quarter-final. Also, in the women’s 65kg category, India’s Bhateri was outclassed 0-8 by Russian Wrestling Federation‘s Dinara Salikhova.
