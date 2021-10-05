2021 World Wrestling Championships | Rohit Kumar loses bronze medal bout to Turkey’s Selahattin Kilicsallayan

Today at 2:24 PM
Indian wrestler Rohit Kumar lost to Tömör-Ochiryn Tulga of Mongolia 10-4 in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 65kg event at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships. With the loss, the 10-member Indian men’s freestyle contingent returned without a medal from the continental event.
Rohit Kumar, who ousted Turkey’s Selahattin Kilicsallayan in the repechage round with scores of 12-2, was up against Tömör-Ochiryn Tulga of Mongolia in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 65kg event. But, the Indian grappler failed to live up to the occasion as he was outclassed 4-10 by his opponent, thus ending the Indian men’s freestyle contingent’s pursuit of winning a medal at the upcoming event.
On the other hand, Sushil lost to Zurabi Iakobishvili of Georgia in the opening round of the 65kg category. Satyawart Kadian, the national champion in the 97kg category, lost to South Korea’s Minwon Seo 6-6, on criteria. Out of the 10 Indian wrestlers in the men’s freestyle category, only Rohit Kumar and Ravinder Dahiya made it to the medal-winning rounds, with both losing in the bronze medal bouts.
The medal winners from the previous edition - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), all skipped the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.
However, Pinki will get a shot to win a bronze medal in the women’s 55kg freestyle category after a loss in the semi-finals to Nina Hemmer, of Germany. Meanwhile, Sangeeta Phogat was eliminated in the round of the 16 of the women’s 62kg event by Brazil’s Lais Nunes.
