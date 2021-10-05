2021 World Wrestling Championships | Rohit Kumar loses bronze medal bout to Turkey’s Selahattin Kilicsallayan

Rohit Kumar, who ousted Turkey’s Selahattin Kilicsallayan in the repechage round with scores of 12-2, was up against Tömör-Ochiryn Tulga of Mongolia in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 65kg event. But, the Indian grappler failed to live up to the occasion as he was outclassed 4-10 by his opponent, thus ending the Indian men’s freestyle contingent’s pursuit of winning a medal at the upcoming event.