World Wrestling Championship | Ravinder loses bronze medal bout on a tough day for India

Indian wrestlers endured a tough day at the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, as none of them could produce a medal for the country. Ravinder, who was playing in the 61kg repechage round, was defeated 0-10 by Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia, and could not lay his hands on the bronze medal.
Nothing seems to be going right for the Indian wrestlers at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, as Ravinder suffered a 0-10 loss to Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 61kg freestyle category. After making it to the medal round through repechage, the Indian could not make the most of the opportunity and was ousted in less than two minutes.
It wasn't a great day for the other Indian wrestlers, as none of them could go past the round of 16. In the 57kg category, Pankaj started off with a 4-3 win over Levan Vartanov of Spain, but lost 0-10 to Turkey’s Süleyman Atlı. Rohit too, lost 4-5 to Zagir Shakhiev of the Russian Wrestling Federation, in the men’s 65kg category.
In the 79kg weight division, Gourav Baliyan made an early exit with a 0-10 against Mongolia’s Bat Erdene Byambasuren. Lastly, in the 92kg category, Pruthviraj Patil lost to Osman Nurmagomedov 0-10 in the round of 16. Interestingly, he had received a bye in the first round.
