World Wrestling Championship | Ravinder in repechage round, others bow out in opening round

It was a poor start by the Indian freestyle wrestling team at the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, with three wrestlers losing their opening bouts. Only Ravinder in 61kg category could advance to the quarters and is now in contention for a bronze medal through the repechage round.
India's freestyle wrestler Ravinder has a chance to win a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, even after he lost his quarter-final bout on Saturday. The 61kg category wrestler was outclassed 0-10 by Daton Fix of the USA in the last eight bout. But with his opponent making it to the final of the category, the Indian will have a chance to win bronze, through the repechage round.
In the medal round, he could be up against Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia, as per a report in Olympics.com. Despite having lost in the quarters, Ravinder had a decent showing, as he toppled the reigning world champion in the category, Beka Lomtadze of Georgia, in the round of 16. The Indian won bout 6-2.
But the other Indians in the fray fared poorly as they lost their opening round bouts. In the 74kg category, Yash lost to Timur Bizhoev of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) 0-7. Anirudh Kumar lost to Egypt’s Youssif Hemida in the 125kg category 3-9.
In the 86kg category, Sandeep Singh Mann was ousted by South Korea’s Kim Gwanuk.
