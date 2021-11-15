Bajrang Punia ends association with Georgian coach Emzarios Shako Bentinidis

Today at 10:37 AM
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia has finally decided to part ways with his Georgian coach Emzarios Shako Bentinidis, on suggestion of the WFI. For now a new coach has not been zeroed in for Punia, but as per a report, the federation is in talks with a Ukrainian to take over the role.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia has finally decided to end his three-year-long association with personal coach Emzarios Shako Bentinidis, according to a report in the Times of India. The move has come on the back of a suggestion of the WFI, to work with a new foreign coach for the next Olympics cycle.
The report further suggests that the WFI is in talks with a Ukranian coach to replace Georgian Bentinidis. The federation had also suggested the same for grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who had been training under Kamal Malikov.
Meanwhile, Bentinidis played an important role in lifting Punia's game in the last three years. In fact, both, the coach and his ward, share a very deep relationship. For now, Punia is recovering from a ligament injury, and has been out of action since the Tokyo Games. Although he has returned to training already, but won't be competing until the next year.
