After reports of being 'shot dead', wrestler Nisha Dahiya wins gold at Nationals

Upcoming wrestler Nisha Dahiya became the women's 65kg champion at the Senior National Wrestling Championship 2021 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. This achievement comes only a day after she was reportedly 'shot dead, in a tragic incident in Haryana's Sonipat, according to media reports.
The rumours started when another junior wrestler with the same name was killed in an unfortunate incident. Dahiya, who had won U-23 World Championship bronze at Belgrade earlier this month, had to later post a video with Sakshi Malik, to clarify that she was ‘alive and well’, and was taking part at the Nationals.
Just 24 hours later, the wrestler representing Railways, won the gold in the 65kg division. Haryana’s Shefali and Priyanka shared the bronze in the division. On the other hand, in the 76kg, Punjab’s Gursharanpreet Kaur won gold after beating Haryana’s Pooja Sihag in the final. Kaur had left the sport after getting married in 2003, but in 2019 made a comeback after coming out of an abusive marriage.
Meanwhile, in Greco-Roman, Services' Gyanender (60kg) and Sagar (63kg), Punjab’s Harpreet (82kg) won gold. The top two wrestlers from each category at the Nationals, will get direct entries for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa.
