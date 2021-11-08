U23 World Wrestling Championships | India end campaign with five medals, including one silver and four bronze

Today at 10:06 AM
India finished the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 with five medals, including one silver and four bronze, thus scripting their best ever finish at the global event. Incidentally, all medal winners at the recently concluded event in Belgrade, Serbia, were women wrestlers.
While five medals were already secured, India had an opportunity to add two more to the tally on the final day, with Parveen Malik and Mohit competing in the repechage rounds. However, none of them managed to cash on the opportunity and claim a medal in the end.
Mohit made a remarkable start to the day, having defeated Kazakhstan’s Bakdaulet Osserbay to progress to the bronze medal bout via virtue of technical superiority. However, he went down to Iran’s Seyedmehdi Seyedabasali Hashemijouybari 3-6 to end his campaign.
Meanwhile, former junior Asian champion Parveen Malik was ousted by Poland’s Szymon Wojtkowski by technical superiority (8-18) in the repechage bout itself. The negative results meant that India’s Greco-Roman and men’s freestyle wrestlers returned home with empty hands.
India did finish with five medals in the global event, which includes one silver and the four bronze medals, which is India’s best finish at the global event. Incidentally, all of the medal winners are women.
Shivani Pawar claimed silver medal in the women’s 50kg event, while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika, and Nisha bagged silver medals in the women’s 55kg, 62kg, 65kg, and 72kg categories respectively.
