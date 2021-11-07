U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 | Saurabh Igave misses out on bronze, two others enter repechage

Malik, who is a former junior Asian champion, went on to beat Guinea-Bissau’s Caetano Antonio Sa 12-1 in the men’s 74kg qualifying round but later lost to Iran’s Mohmmadsadegh Biglar Firouzpourbandpei 10-2 in the pre-quarters. But since the Iranian made it to the final of the event, Malik made his way through the repechage round, and is in chance to win a bronze.