U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 | Divya Kakran, Nisha, Radhika win bronze as India's tally swells to five

Indian women wrestlers continued to shine at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship 2021 after Divya Kakran, Nisha and Radhika won bronze medals in their categories. India's overall tally has moved to five, with Shivani Pawar and Anju bringing two medals home earlier in the competition.
While Kakran won her medal bout against the USA's Kayla Marano in the 72kg, Radhika defeated Italy’s Aurora Campagna 6-4 in the 62kg division.
However, in the men's section, the results did not go in India's favour as Saurabh Igave lost in the men's 57kg category. He lost to Azerbaijan’s Aliabbas Rzazade in the last four. On Saturday he will fight for the bronze medal. India can add another bronze since Parvinder, who fights in the 65kg category, entered the repechage round,
In the 97kg category though, Sahil was beaten in the quarter-final by Danylo Stasiuk of Ukraine via fall. Naveen (70kg) and Vicky (79kg) could not go beyond the qualification round.
