2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships | Shivani Pawar one win away from claiming gold medal

On the other hand, Anju will have a shot at the bronze medal, when she takes on Canada’s Virginie Kaze Gascon in the women’s 55kg event. The Indian athlete defeated Poland’s Alicja Czyzowicz 9-0 and USA’s Alexandra Wray Hedrick 11-8 to make it to the semi-finals of the event before she was defeated by Viktoriia Vaulina.