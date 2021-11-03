2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships | Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers return empty handed

Today at 1:31 PM
India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers will return with empty hands, with each of them eliminated before the medal bouts at the ongoing U23 World Wrestling Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia. Sunil Kumar and five other grapplers lost their respective bouts on Tuesday, to end India’s campaign at the meet.
Former Asian champion Sunil Kumar, who was in contention for a bronze medal, lost by technical superiority (0-8) to Iran’s Naser Ghasem Alizadeh in the repechage round of the 87kg Greco-Roman category, to end his campaign at the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships.
Meanwhile, five other Indians also lost their respective bouts in the Greco-Roman categories to exit the mega event.
Vikas, featuring in the 60kg event, lost by technical superiority (0-8) to Armenia’s Tigran Minasyan in the round of 16, while Ashu ended up on the losing side against the Russian Wrestling Federation’s Miakhdi Iakhiaev in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the 67kg event.
Azerbaijan's Ulvi Ganizade defeated India’s Vikas 12-7 in the 72kg event, in the round of 16 stage. Deepanshu suffered a loss by technical superiority in the (0-8) to Hungary’s Robert Ersek in the 97kg event at the same stage.
None of their opponents qualified for the final bout, so, the Indian wrestlers won’t be featuring in the repechage rounds of their respective events. On the other hand, Rohit Dahiya, who was competing in the 82kg category, could not qualify for the main draw after losing 0-5 to Iran’s Mohammad Aziz Naghousi in the qualifying round.
