Cannot take away the achievements of Sushil Kumar even after recent developments, proclaims Vijender Singh

Two-time Olympian Vijender Singh feels that no one can take away the achievements of fellow Indian Sushil Kumar, even after the latest developments which led to the latter being arrested by the Delhi Police. Sushil is considered the greatest Olympian from the country, with two medals to his name.
Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is considered the greatest Olympian from India with two two-Olympic medals under his belt, was recently arrested by the Delhi Police with him allegedly involved in a murder case. A brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, in northwest Delhi, led to the murder of international wrestler Sagar Dhankad, in which the Olympian emerged as the primary suspect.
On hearing about the developments, Sushil Kumar fled away as the Delhi Police issued an arrest warrant against him. After 18-days of cat-and-mouse play and running through five states, the grappler was arrested a couple of days ago. The incident has not gone down well with the Indians sports fraternity, with WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) stating that it would tarnish the reputation of the federation.
However, boxer Vijender Singh, who was part of the Indian contingent with Sushil Kumar on two occasions – the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games respectively - feels that the recent developments cannot take away the achievements of his compatriot.
“What he has done for Indian sports is something that can never be taken away from him. That’s all I want to say at this point. Let things be clearer. I don’t want to comment more,” said Vijender Singh, as reported by The Tribune.
