2021 Tokyo Olympics | Vow to put up a commendable performance at the Games, states Sonam Malik

Tokyo-bound Indian wrestler Sonam Malik vows to put up a commendable performance at the Olympics, with her set to feature in the women’s 62kg event. The grappler qualified by virtue of entering the gold medal bout at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan, last month.

With eight wrestlers qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, India is set to field a strong contingent at the Games. For Sonam Malik, the occasion is even more special, with her making the cut as the youngest female wrestler from the country, after her stellar show at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The finalists of each weight categories in the event were set to be awarded berths for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Sonam Malik ousted Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova in the semi-final to enter the title-winning bout as well as qualify for the quadrennial event. With the qualification part over, Sonam now vows to put up a commendable performance at the Olympics.

“When I went for the qualifiers, I had told myself that I would definitely come back with an Olympic ticket. That done, now I vow to put up a commendable performance at the Tokyo Games to make India proud,” said Sonam Malik, as reported by The Telegraph.

However, she pulled out of the final at the Asian event due to an ailing knee injury which has been bothering her for a while. With roughly two months left for the Tokyo showdown, Sonam informed that she has made 80% recovery from the injury and is confident of fully recovering soon.

“I have made 80 per cent recovery and am confident of being at my hundred per cent soon. Though I’m not doing mat training now, I’m doing exercises to strengthen my upper body muscles,” added Sonam.

The Indian wrestling contingent is set to feature in the World Ranking Series in Poland, in the build-up to the Olympics, but Sonam’s participation is doubtful. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is set to kick-start on July 23.