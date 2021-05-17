2021 Tokyo Olympics | National wrestling camp cancelled; likely to be held in Europe

Most of the national training camps organised by the NSF (National Sports Federations)’s have been postponed or scrapped altogether owing to the second Covid-19 wave in the country. Likewise, a 13-member Indian shooting contingent has already reached Zagreb, Croatia for their final lap of preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Eight Tokyo-bound Indian wrestlers were supposed to undergo a training camp in Sonepat, Haryana, but it has been recently cancelled owing to the new 14-day quarantine rule imposed. However, it was informed that the camp would be held in Europe, with the concerned paperwork to be done soon.

“With just about 70 days left for the scheduled start to the Olympics, it is not possible to undergo a 14-day quarantine in May. Instead, it has been decided to hold a camp in Europe. We will apply for the visas and send the team as early as possible," said a national coach, to IANS.

As per the coach, the national camp is likely to happen in Poland and Hungary, while there is also a provision for taking personal sparring partners for the European tour. The contingent will take part in the World Ranking Series in Warsaw, Poland, from June 9 – 13. However, Bajrang Punia will skip the Europe tour as he is currently training with his personal coach in Bellary, Karnataka.