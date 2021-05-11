Image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by the Sushil Kumar incident, admits WFI

Today at 4:24 PM
The WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) feels that the reputation of they’ve built over the years around Indian wrestling is badly hurt with two-time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar now linked with a murder case. He is currently untraceable after the brawl which led to the death of a 23-year old.
Sushil Kumar is the only Indian to have claimed two individual Olympics medals, having won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bettering it with a silver four years later in London. However, the wrestler was recently in news for other reasons, with him linked to a murder case of a 23-year old.
In fact, the police have issued an LoC (Look-out Circular) against Sushil Kumar who is not traceable after the brawl on May 4 outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, which led to the death of the concerned person. The WFI (Wrestling Federation of India), on the other hand, feels that the reputation that they’ve built over the years around Indian wrestling is now in jeopardy due to the accusations made against its most decorated athlete.
"Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," said Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of WFI.
