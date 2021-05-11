Image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by the Sushil Kumar incident, admits WFI

In fact, the police have issued an LoC (Look-out Circular) against Sushil Kumar who is not traceable after the brawl on May 4 outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, which led to the death of the concerned person. The WFI (Wrestling Federation of India), on the other hand, feels that the reputation that they’ve built over the years around Indian wrestling is now in jeopardy due to the accusations made against its most decorated athlete.