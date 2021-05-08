Wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Today at 2:45 PM
Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 50kg, during the World Olympic Qualifiers, in Sofia, Bulgaria. She will join Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) as the fourth female wrestler from India to secure a quota for the mega-event.
The Indian contingent had already inflated overnight after Sumit Malik qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a thumping win Venezuela’s Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti in the semi-finals of the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers. On Friday, it was Seema Bisla’s turn to register her name in the contingent.
The Indian wrestler, competing in the women’s 50kg event, edged past Anna Lukasiak of Poland with final a final score of 2-1 to enter the final of the event and seal a Tokyo-berth in the process. Both the grapplers started cautiously, as Seema grabbed a two-pointer towards the midway of the bout. The Indian held on to the lead for the remainder of the game and eventually claimed the bragging rights.
She joins Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Sumit Malik (125kg), among the male wrestlers, while Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) among the three women to have secured quotas for the quadrennial event.
