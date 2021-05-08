Wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian wrestler, competing in the women’s 50kg event, edged past Anna Lukasiak of Poland with final a final score of 2-1 to enter the final of the event and seal a Tokyo-berth in the process. Both the grapplers started cautiously, as Seema grabbed a two-pointer towards the midway of the bout. The Indian held on to the lead for the remainder of the game and eventually claimed the bragging rights.