    Sumit Malik will compete in the men's 125kg category at the Ollympics

    Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics in men's 125kg category

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:04 PM

    Indian wrestler Sumit Malik qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 125kg event, after storming into the final of the World Wrestling Qualifiers, in Sofia, Bulgaria. he became the seventh Indian wrestler and the fourth in the men's section to make the cut for the quadrennial event.

    So far, six wrestlers - Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) in the men’s freestyle category and three in the women's wrestlers (Vinesh Phogat 53kg, Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) had qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

    However, nine grapplers, also aiming a berth at the mega-event, later this year, are in action at the World Wrestling Qualifiers, in Sofia, Bulgaria. On the first day of the meet, Sumit Malik (125kg) qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, by reaching the final with an emphatic 5-0 win over Jose Diaz Rovertti of Venezuela. 

    However, Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Amit Dhankar (74kg), also competing in the event, failed to secure a Tokyo-berth. Later on, Seema (50kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Pooja Sihag (76kg) will also feature in the tournament from the women’s freestyle category. 

    On the other hand, in the men’s Greco-roman section, Sachin Rana (60kg), Aashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg) and Naveen Kumar (130kg) would also be seen in action, in Bulgaria.

