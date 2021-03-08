Matteo Pellicone Wrestling Event 2021 | Bajrang Punia strikes gold to defend title

Taking the wrestling mat in an international event after more than a year, it was time Bajrang Punia gauged his current status in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Even though he took part in an invitational tournament a few months ago in the USA and then faced Zain Retherford in an exhibition match a few days back, the Matteo Pellicone Ranking series was the first major assignment since the Asian Championships in Delhi, last year.