Matteo Pellicone Wrestling Event 2021 | Sarita Mor claims silver medal, Kuldeep Malik settles for Bronze

India’s Sarita Mor won a Silver medal in the 57kg category at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, while Kuldeep Malik claimed a Bronze medal in his respective event. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh have all been eliminated from the ongoing tournament in Rome.
Asian champion Sarita Mor claimed the Silver medal in the women’s 57kg category by having the better of Kazakhstan's Altynay Satylgan 4-1 in the quarter-finals, following it up with a win over Emma Tissina by a fall in the semi-final to confirm a medal. But she went down to Bulgarian Giullia Penalber 2-4 in the title clash to settle for the silver medal.
Meanwhile, Anshu Malik bowed out after a loss 7-10 loss to Penalber in the same 57kg category. She eventually forfeited her bronze medal contest against Italy’s Francesca Indelicato owing to an injury.
Kuldeep Malik had the better of 2014 world champion Russia’s Chingiz Labazanov 10-9 to secure a bronze medal. On the other hand, last year’s gold medallist – Gurpreet Singh suffered a shocking 11-12 loss to Richard Perkins of USA in the 82kg category. Harpreet Singh, also featuring in the same category was eliminated by a fall against Salih Aydin of Spain.
In the 68kg women’s category, Nisha was eliminated in the qualifiers after losing 3-10 to Bulgarian Mimi Hristova, following it up with another loss to American Alexandria Junis Glaude in the repechage contest. In the 76kg category, India’s Kiran was defeated by 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist Elmira Syzdykova in the quarter-final.
