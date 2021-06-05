2021 Tokyo Olympics | Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to miss Olympics

Today at 8:25 PM
Indian wrestler Sumit Malik failed a dope test conducted by the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) and has been banned for six months, until December 2021. Not only the wrestler is set to miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but it has also cost India a quota at the mega-event in the 125kg category.
With the shameful murder incident revolving around two-time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar yet to fade out, Indian wrestling was struck with fresh assault. Sumit Malik, who was set to feature in the men’s 125kg category at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has failed a dope test conducted by the WWF (World Wrestling Federation).
The grappler has been handed a ban of six months, until December 2021, while he is also set to miss the Olympics. To make things worse for India, the nation lost a quota for the mega-event and would not be able to field a replacement in the men’s 125kkg category. Malik made the Tokyo cut during the World Olympic Qualifiers, earlier this year.
The banned performance-enhancing substance detected in his urine was 5-methylhexan-2-amine (1,4-dimethylpentylamine), also known as methylhexanamine, which falls under the category of ‘specified’ substance. To pile on the misery, the WWF is likely to impose a fine of Rs 16 lakh on the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India), which the government could extract from Sumit. If he fails to pay the amount, the wrestler can be handed a life ban by WFI.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.