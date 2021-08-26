Vinesh Phogat's temporary ban lifted by WFI, set to participate in the World Championships

Today at 6:32 PM
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been let off with a warning by the Wrestling Federation of India, after the apex body had previously suspended her for alleged indiscipline at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The decision comes as a sigh of relief, with Vinesh now eligible for the World Championships.
Vinesh Phogat was considered a major medal prospect for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but her quarter-final defeat was disappointing as well as shocking. To make things worse, she got entangled herself in an off-the-mat incident, where she was accused of alleged indiscipline.
After scrutinizing the matter, the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) had imposed a temporary suspension on the Olympian. However, as per the latest reports, the governing body has lifted the suspension and let off the grappler with a warning. The decision comes as a sigh of relief for the Indian, with her now eligible for the World Championships, later this year.
“Even though your (Vinesh Phogat’s) written reply to the show-cause notice, which you had sent to the Wrestling Federation of India office, was not satisfactory, the Wrestling Federation of India wants to give you one more chance so that you can rectify your mistakes,” wrote WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a letter.
“Therefore, the Wrestling Federation of India’s disciplinary committee forgives you with a warning that if you repeat your mistakes, then the Wrestling Federation of India will be compelled to impose a lifetime ban on you,” it added.
Two other wrestlers, Sonam Malik and Divya Kakran, have also been cautioned but will be eligible to participate in the World Champions, to be held in Oslo, in October. However, all three wrestlers will first take part in the selection trials, which will take place next week.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.