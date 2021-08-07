 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Bajrang Punia bagging bronze to deliver India sixth medal of Tokyo 2020

    Bajrang Punia bags BRONZE

    twitter

    Twitter reacts to Bajrang Punia bagging bronze to deliver India sixth medal of Tokyo 2020

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:51 PM

    Bajrang Punia, on Saturday, put up a stunning show in the Men's freestyle 65kg in Wrestling as he beat Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the bronze medal match to deliver India their sixth medal of Tokyo 2020. Punia’s bronze means that, at six, India have equalled their best-ever medal tally.

    Proud moment for entire nation!🇮🇳

    India deserves it Bajrang inside RING!

    Jai Hindh!

    Entore country is celebrating his voctory!

    Hahaha! Yeaahhh!! Boiiiii.😂

    True inspiration!

    Take a bow, Bajrang Punia🎉

    Sheer dominance by the Indian!

    Relentless fighter!

