Bajrang Punia returns to social media to help Indian citizens amid Covid-19 scare

Tokyo-bound Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has started using social media once again, in wake of the current Covid-19 situation in India. The Haryana-based Indian grappler will feature in the men’s 65kg event in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics and is one of India’s brightest medal prospects.

It was a few months back that one of India’s top wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, stated that he would be inactive from all social media platforms till the Olympics, to focus on his game. With less than 100 days to for the mega-event, there are still large clouds looming over the possibility of the mega-event happening in the Japanese capital city.

Moreover, the second wave of Covid-19 has struck India hard, with more than 3 lakh positive cases per day in the past six days. In the wake of the worsening situation, Bajrang Punia has decided to start using his social media once again, to help the citizens in whatever capacity possible.

"I had left social media to focus on Olympics. But seeing the situation of India due to the coronavirus crisis, I had to start using social media. Whatever I have achieved in my life, it's all because of your blessings," read Bajrang Punia’s Twitter handle.

"So being a player, if I don't come forward to help my fellow citizens, there is no use of all that I have achieved. So in these testing times, I want to help people," added the athlete.

Bajrang Punia, set to feature in the men’s 65kg event, at the Tokyo Olympics, feels that social media was distracting him in the build-up to the Games, which was the reason he had decided to stay inactive.

"Nothing like that (if any particular incident prompted him to deactivate social media). But I felt that social media was disturbing my preparation. And Olympic is the biggest event so I thought it would be better if I put all my focus on my preparation. If I want to win a medal in Olympics, I have to keep everything aside for the coming months," explained the grappler.