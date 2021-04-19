Asian Wrestling Championship bronze medal was very important to me, reveals Narsingh Yadav

Today at 5:21 PM
Narsingh Yadav, who recently won a Bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship, feels that the win was one of his biggest achievement in his career so far. The wrestler was banned for four years after he was failed two anti-doping tests ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Although he has been a part of the 2012 London Olympics, Narsingh Pancham Yadav was unfortunately left out of the 2016 Rio Games, after he failed two anti-doping tests. For now, he is not in contention for the 2021 Tokyo edition, with him competing in the 79kg freestyle event, which is not an Olympic event.
After serving a four-year ban, he sprung back into the scene with an emphatic Bronze medal win at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Having won a Bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a similar prize at the World Championships the following year, he feels that the third-place finish during the ongoing Asian meet is one of the most important in his career, especially after what he’s been through the last four years.
“The medal was very important for me. It will boost my confidence as I was struggling in the last four years to get back to my form, It was a difficult phase as I got banned for four years when I was at the peak of my career. But I worked hard, continued with my training and tried my best to make a comeback,” said the Olympian, to Sportstar.
“The comeback was good. I am wrestling well now. If I get a chance I am ready to compete in the qualifier and win a quota place for the Olympics. The decision is in the federation’s hand… My dream is to win an Olympics medal and I am still trying to achieve it,” added the grappler.
