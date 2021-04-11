2021 Tokyo Olympics | Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik book Tokyo berths

Today at 5:25 PM
Wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik secured quotas for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in their respective categories by claiming Silver medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh Mann, Satyawart Kadian, and Sumit Malik missed out on a Tokyo-berth.
Teenagers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik churned out career-defining bouts to earn quotas for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics in their respective categories. Both of them claimed a Silver medal at the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to join veteran Vinesh Phogat in the women’s contingent.
Anshu lost the title clash to Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan 4-7 to settle for Silver in the 57kg category, but that was enough for the Madhya Pradesh-based grappler who ousted China’s Jia Long in the semi-finals 5-2. On the other hand, Sonam Malik (62 kg) did not feature in the Gold medal match owing to an injury, he qualified nonetheless, putting an end to the hopes of the 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medallist for a second appearance at the Games.
Meanwhile, among the men, Sandeep Singh Mann (74 kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) were also aiming for an Olympic berth, failed to get past the semi-finals at the ongoing event.
So, far, six Wrestlers have made the cut - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57kg), Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg) and Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg), Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53 kg), Anshu Malik (Women’s 57 kg) and Sonam Malik (Women’s 62kg).
Congratulations to our women wrestlers, Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik for winning a quota each in #Tokyo2020. Both have shown remarkable performances in the qualifying matches. I wish them the very best in representing India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/i8hssmMRVb— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 10, 2021
