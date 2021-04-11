2021 Tokyo Olympics | Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik book Tokyo berths

Anshu lost the title clash to Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan 4-7 to settle for Silver in the 57kg category, but that was enough for the Madhya Pradesh-based grappler who ousted China’s Jia Long in the semi-finals 5-2. On the other hand, Sonam Malik (62 kg) did not feature in the Gold medal match owing to an injury, he qualified nonetheless, putting an end to the hopes of the 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medallist for a second appearance at the Games.