Wrestling Federation of India to start national camp by first week of August

Today at 3:29 PM
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is likely to start its national training camp for both men and women by the first week of August, in Sonepat and Lucknow respectively. The Olympic bound athletes would get the first priority, while it is expected to expand to other categories as well.
It has been more than four months since sporting activities all over the country was stalled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. In the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finally decided to kick-start the national camp for men and women by the first week of August. As reported, Tokyo-bound wrestlers will be invited first, and later on it would be expanded to other weight categories.
"We are planning to resume our training camp by the first week of August, we have had discussions on it. Initially, wrestlers from five Olympics weight categories will be invited first and later we will look to expand it for other categories," said Vinod Tomar, as reported by ANI.
The official also stated that the camp for the men will be organised in Sonepat while Lucknow will host the women. Meanwhile, the wrestlers are barred from human sparring at the moment and the camps will be conducted according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid by the government. Indian wrestlers have already won four weight categories – Bajrang Punia (65 kg men), Ravi Dahiya (57 kg men), Deepak Punia (86 kg men) and Vinesh Phogat (53 kg women).
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.